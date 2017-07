on 07/28/2017 |

Giuseppe Silvia, age 86, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. He was a retired Electronic Engineer.

He is survived by his life companion of 39 years, Theresa Klettner; one sister, Franca Silvia, Rome, Italy; three nephews, Claudio Consolo, Rino Consolo and Giuseppe Silvia all of Italy.

Cremation was chosen. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.