#GIVING TUESDAY

on 11/26/2017 |

Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday for purposes of hashtag activism, refers to the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving in the United States. It is a movement to create an international day of giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season (Black Friday and Cyber Monday).
Last year, according to USA today, #GivingTuesday broke a record with $168 million in charitable donations worldwide, topping the 2015 totally by 44%.
Furthermore, when compared with the previous year, online donation volumes increased by 31% while 33% more non-profit groups received an online donation. Since 2012, they also calculated that the presence of Giving Tuesday had increased by 317%.

Reception of Giving Tuesday has generally been positive, with a large number of organizations, including Google, Microsoft, Skype, Cisco, UNICEF, the Case Foundation, Save the Children, and others joining in as partners. Giving Tuesday has been praised as an antidote to consumer culture and as a way for people to give back.

You can find out more about #GivingTuesday by going online or by checking with your favorite non profit.

