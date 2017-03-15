Gladys Dean Bedford Crawford, 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 14th, at St. Thomas West Hospital, in Nashville, TN.

Gladys was born in Burkesville, KY on February 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Pearlie and Willie Abney.

She was a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. She retired from Red Kap Sewing Factory after working 18 years.

Gladys is survived by two daughters, Pamela Blythe, and husband, Lewis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Benetta Jackson, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; one step daughter, Joyce Crawford of Tompkinsville; three step sons Tommy Crawford, of Tennessee; Michael Crawford, of Lafayette, TN; Cliff Crawford, of Tompkinsville, KY. 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren also survive.

Gladys is preceded in death by her husbands, Benjamin Bedford, and Charlie Crawford; son, Ted Blythe; her sisters, Nellie Coop, Ella Short, Lucy Coe, and Ada Vanmeter; brothers, Paul, Fred Lee, David, Reece, and Robert Abney.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 18th, 2017.

Visitation is Friday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 -11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.