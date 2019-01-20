Gladys H. Craig, 81, of Glasgow, KY died Friday, January 18, 2019 in Glasgow. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Jack Alexander Norris and Ruth Aline Glass Norris. Gladys had formerly lived in Orlando, FL and Daytona Beach, FL where she had owned a beach concessions business. Returning to Glasgow, she had also worked for Newberry’s in Glasgow, an insurance company for 10 years and was a homemaker. Ms. Craig was a volunteer at Barren County Health Care and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of the Neal’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two sons, Brian Keith Craig (Sam Hull) of Portland, Oregon and Kevin Murrell Craig (Carol Craig) of Daytona, Florida; two grandchildren, Devon Craig and Anastasia Brogan (Kellen Brogan); three great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Brown (Okley) and Doris Wells (Tommy deceased) of Glasgow and a brother Freddie Norris (Loretta) of Glasgow. Many nieces and nephews also survive, as well as her dedicated caregiver and friend Runell Davidson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.