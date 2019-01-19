Logo


GLADYS H. CRAIG

on 01/19/2019

Gladys H. Craig, age 81 of Glasgow died Friday January 18, 2019 in Glasgow. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Jack Alexander Norris and Ruth Aline Glass Norris. Glady’s had formerly in Orlando FL and Daytona Beach FL where she had owned a beach concessions business. Returning to Glasgow, she had also worked for Newberry’s in Glasgow, an insurance company for 10 years and was a homemaker. Ms. Craig was a volunteer at Barren County Health Care and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of the Neal’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two sons, Brian Keith Craig (Sam Hull) of Portland Oregon and Kevin Murrell Craig (Carol Craig) of Daytona FL; two grandchildren, Devon Craig and Anastasia Brogan (Kellen Brogan); three great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Brown (Oakley) and Doris Wells of Glasgow; and a brother, Freddie Norris (Loretta) of Glasgow. Many nieces and nephews as well as her dedicated caregiver and friend Runell Davidson.

Funeral Services for Gladys H. Craig will be held at 11AM Wednesday at the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5PM until 8PM and Wednesday morning until the funeral hour.

