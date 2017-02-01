Logo


GLADYS IRENE VINCENT

on 02/01/2017 |
Gladys Irene Vincent, age 70, of  Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in  Glasgow, KY.  She was born on November 4, 1946 in Edmonson County, KY to the late Blossie Slaton and Thelma Louise Farris Vincent.

Gladys was a retired factory worker and a server at Captain D’s.  She was of the Baptist faith.  

She leaves to honor her memory one son,  Danny Fite (Wilma) of Bowling Green. KY; two daughters, Marilyn Meredith (Michael) of Bowling Green, KY and Louisa Endicott (Eddie) of Glasgow, KY; three sisters, Nola Dean King of Brownsville, KY, Linda Fulkerson of Cameron, KY and Sarah May Meredith (Steve) of Chalybeate, KY; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brownsville Cemetery Fund c/o Johnny Cummings, P. O. Bo x  262, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

4 pm  – 8pm,  Thursday,  February 2,  2017

9am– 1pm, Friday, February 3, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Friday, February 3, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

