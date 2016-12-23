Gladys Laverne Price, age 84 of Horse Cave, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Metcalfe County and a member of Savoyard Baptist Church. She loved spending time outdoors.

Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Samuel Price, her parents John Garnett and Beulah Mae Poynter Fancher, one son, Kenny K Price, one brother Catfish Fancher, one sister, Margie Fancher.

Survived by her 5 children, Linda London (Danny), Gladys Marie Price, Mark Samuel Price, John G. Price and Mike Anthony Price, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Darlene Fancher, several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

Visitation from 12 PM – 2 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s LN STE 401, Louisville KY 40205-3284