Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Gladys Pedigo Berry

on 08/26/2018 |

Gladys Pedigo Berry, 98, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her residence Friday, August 24, 2018.  She was a daughter of the late James Arthur and Lucy I. Hayes Pedigo.

 

She is survived by her husband of 80 years Willis Reid Berry; three sons: Charles (Charlotte) Berry, Kenneth (Linda) Berry and Mike (Pam) Berry; one daughter: Runell (Terry) Houchen; eleven grandchildren: Don (Lessa) Houchen, Karen (Steve) Dickerson, Jana (Ricky) Colter, Tambra (Ken) Cambron, Micah (Michael) Scobee, Wes (Elisa) Berry, Jayson Berry, Lindsey Berry, Amanda (Joey) Rice, Drew Berry and Nicholas (Hannah) Berry; one brother: Wallace O’Neal Pedigo; one sister: Delsie Pedigo Arnold; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

 

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers: James Ray Pedigo, Lenvol Howard Pedigo and Loren Maxie Pedigo; one sister: Tessie Mae Wheatley.

 

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial donations to the Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church in care of Tommy Proffitt, 10700 Scottsville Road, Lucas, KY 42156.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Gladys Pedigo Berry”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/26 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 08/27 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 20%
High 90° / Low 71°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.