08/26/2018

Gladys Pedigo Berry, 98, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her residence Friday, August 24, 2018. She was a daughter of the late James Arthur and Lucy I. Hayes Pedigo.

She is survived by her husband of 80 years Willis Reid Berry; three sons: Charles (Charlotte) Berry, Kenneth (Linda) Berry and Mike (Pam) Berry; one daughter: Runell (Terry) Houchen; eleven grandchildren: Don (Lessa) Houchen, Karen (Steve) Dickerson, Jana (Ricky) Colter, Tambra (Ken) Cambron, Micah (Michael) Scobee, Wes (Elisa) Berry, Jayson Berry, Lindsey Berry, Amanda (Joey) Rice, Drew Berry and Nicholas (Hannah) Berry; one brother: Wallace O’Neal Pedigo; one sister: Delsie Pedigo Arnold; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers: James Ray Pedigo, Lenvol Howard Pedigo and Loren Maxie Pedigo; one sister: Tessie Mae Wheatley.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial donations to the Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church in care of Tommy Proffitt, 10700 Scottsville Road, Lucas, KY 42156.