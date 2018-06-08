on 08/06/2018 |

Gladys Stewart, 88, of Glasgow and formerly of Auburn, KY died Monday August 6, 2018 at the Glenview Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Auburn, KY and was raised there by her foster parents, the late Charlie Campbell and Jerdenia Henderson. She was a Nurse Aid at the Auburn Nursing Center for over 30 years and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include a daughter Connie Hare of Glasgow; grandchildren Kevin Hare (Cassandra) and Kim Robertson (Tony) all of Glasgow; great grandchildren Austin Honeycutt, Aleigha Hare and Jordan Hare of Glasgow; brother Johnny Mantlo of Russellville. In addition to her foster parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fedward Stewart; brother J.R. Mallory and a son-in-law Larry Hare.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday August 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00pm till 8:00pm and Thursday until time for services at the funeral home.