FALSE REPORT LANDS GLASGOW WOMAN IN JAIL

Glasgow woman arrested after lying to police about sexual assault.

Sunday night, Glasgow Police Department responded to a report of a Sexual Assault Investigation. 18 year old Megan, of Glasgow, reported to Glasgow Police Officer W. Hicks an allegation of being sexually assaulted by 21 year old Ricardo S. Huffman also of Glasgow.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded after being notified of the alleged incident. During the course of this investigation, evidence was located indicating Goodson falsely accused Huffman of this allegation.

Detective A. Jones obtained a warrant and Goodson was arrested Tuesday, charged with Falsely Reporting An Incident.

The Glasgow Police Department takes allegations very seriously and we invest a great deal of time, effort, and resources into conducting a thorough investigation. It is a criminal offense to file a false police report and the Glasgow Police will prosecute any person who commits this offense.