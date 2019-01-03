Logo


GLASGOW POLICE MAKE SEVERAL ARRESTS

on 03/01/2019

A Cave City woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after a Glasgow Police officer conducted a traffic stop. Ashley Winn was driving a vehicle with a suspended license plate, prompting Officer Trevor Morrison to pull her over.

Wynn told Officer Morrison that she had been driving the vehicle for over a year despite it being in the name of an “ex of hers.” She said she was in the process of getting the vehicle placed in her name, but she was also working to get her operator’s license beforehand.

Officer Morrison received consent to search the vehicle and found a glass pipe and a set of scales, both containing marijuana residue. A pill bottle was also found that had someone else’s name on it, but Wynn told police that she had a prescription for the drugs.

Wynn was arrested and charged with no other state registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.

Wynn was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

_________

On Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway Street for a vehicle that did not have its headlights illuminated.

Sgt. Nick Houchens made contact with the driver Terrance Murphy, Glasgow, and received consent to search the vehicle.

Houchens located methamphetamine inside the pant pocket of Murphy.

Murphy was arrested and charged with failure to illuminate head lamps; and first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Sgt. Nick Houchens arrested Murphy and was assisted by Officer Wesley Hicks.

Murphy was lodged in the Barren County Detention Jail.

 

 

