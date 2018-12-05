Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW ATTORNEY SPEAKS TO SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

on 05/12/2018 |

In mid-April of this year, 44  year old Matt Gumm, of Glasgow, was scheduled in Barren District Court for his first appearance on a charge of Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree.  Gumm’s attorney, Ken Garrett, appeared on his behalf.

Gumm has been accused of inappropriately touching a 16 year old girl in March.  The incident described by the girl, happened two times and was attempted a third time, was against her wishes, Gumm says was an accident.

All of this came to light during a GAP, Glasgow Athletics Program meeting, that happened this past week, where Gumm did step away from the group, and as Commissioner, board member and coach, until the charges were resolved.  Some of those on the board felt they should have been made aware of the allegations sooner, after finding out that board chair John Walbert had known for over a month.

WCLU News does not release the name or names of a victim or that victim’s family.  WCLU News did speak with Gumm’s attorney Ken Garrett:

      Attorney Ken Garrett

The next court appearance is set for June.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW ATTORNEY SPEAKS TO SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 05/13 0%
High 89° / Low 64°
Clear
Clear
Monday 05/14 10%
High 91° / Low 66°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 05/15 40%
High 91° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sun 13

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.