GLASGOW ATTORNEY SPEAKS TO SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

on 05/12/2018 |

In mid-April of this year, 44 year old Matt Gumm, of Glasgow, was scheduled in Barren District Court for his first appearance on a charge of Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree. Gumm’s attorney, Ken Garrett, appeared on his behalf.

Gumm has been accused of inappropriately touching a 16 year old girl in March. The incident described by the girl, happened two times and was attempted a third time, was against her wishes, Gumm says was an accident.

All of this came to light during a GAP, Glasgow Athletics Program meeting, that happened this past week, where Gumm did step away from the group, and as Commissioner, board member and coach, until the charges were resolved. Some of those on the board felt they should have been made aware of the allegations sooner, after finding out that board chair John Walbert had known for over a month.

WCLU News does not release the name or names of a victim or that victim’s family. WCLU News did speak with Gumm’s attorney Ken Garrett:

Attorney Ken Garrett

The next court appearance is set for June.