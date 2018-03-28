GLASGOW BOARD APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF NEW $750,000 SOFTBALL FIELD WITH A 3-2 VOTE

on 03/28/2018 |

Glasgow Independent Schools will be getting a new softball field, as the board approved to begin construction at Tuesday night’s special called meeting.

Passing with a 3-2 vote, board members Leigh Lessenberry and Dr. Barret Lessenberry voted against, and members Dr. Alison Campbell, Mary Bauer and Chair Dr. Amelia Kiser voted in favor.

One of the reasons the district can pay for the softball field is that they have been putting money in the district’s building fund. Leigh Lessenberry questioned whether they would be able to continue to do so as well as huge upcoming expenses:

Board Member Leigh Lessenberry

The Local Planning Committee, or LPC, is the group tasked with identifying future construction projects for the district. A project cannot begin unless it is approved by the LPC. With a meeting scheduled in the upcoming weeks, Leigh Lessenberry was pointing to the list of projects expected to be approved at this meeting as upcoming expenses.

Dr. Lessenberry noted the hefty ticket on the field:

Board Member Dr. Barret Lessenberry

Also noted was the fact the district did not know how deep the cuts would be in state funding as a reason they voted against.

Citing equity in facilities and the boost the new field would give to the girl’s softball team, and the school, Dr. Campbell voted in favor. d described the softball field as one of the most glaring problems

Board Member Dr. Alison Campbell

WCLU News asked Campbell how a softball field could be described as one of the “most glaring” problems, when the alternative school students are housed in a metal trailer behind the middle school, with no running water, no restrooms, inadequate access to counselors and the only security features at the building being a standard door lock. When Campbell did not answer, Superintendent Keith Hale spoke up.

Superintendent Keith Hale

Hale said the LPC will be addressing this issue, among others, at their next meeting and it is a priority to the district.

Dr. Lessenberry had invited Glasgow’s Parks and Recreation director Eddie Furlong to the meeting. Currently the girl’s softball team plays at American Legion Park, which is owned by the city. Recent discussion has presented the possibility of moving the girls field to Gorin Park, where boy’s baseball and tennis currently play. The board did not recognize Furlong or allow him to discuss any potential remedies.

Mary Burchett Bauer also voted in favor, noting the importance of supporting female athletes:

Board Member Mary Bauer

Glasgow Schools has a total of 12 softball players. Ticket on the new field is $750,000.