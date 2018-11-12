GLASGOW BOARD OF EDUCATION HEARS NEEDS AND IMPROVEMENT PLANS; RECEIVES CLEAN FINANCIAL AUDIT

on 12/11/2018 |

Last night was the final meeting for two Glasgow Independent Board of Education members who did not seek re-election for the coming term. Dr. Alison Campbell and Leigh Lessenberry’s terms are ending and they were both given time at the beginning of the meeting to reflect on the progress they’ve seen. Dr. Barret Lessenberry did seek to serve another term and he along with newly elected board members Reginald Hayden and Dr. William Thornbury were sworn in prior to the meeting as well. Much of the focus of last night’s meeting was on district wide needs assessment improvement plans. Principals Bobbie Sue Holmes from South Green and Jennifer Myers from Highland, along with Regina Murphy from GMS and Glasgow High principal Dr. Amy Allen told the board of the various improvements they are working on, as well as the specific ways they are going about it. Superintendent Keith Hale is pleased to see his principals’ working in such a positive direction.

The composite average ACT score at GHS is an impressive 21, but Hale admits the magic number they’d like to reach is 22.

Also last night the board heard from Cindy Greer, principal at the firm of Campbell Myers and Rutledge CPA’s regarding the district’s financial status. An extensive audit was conducted looking into all aspects of the schools financials, such as payroll and pension liability, grants and handling of cash. Greer rendered a clean opinion for the entire district, complimenting those responsible for the district’s financial well-being.