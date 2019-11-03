GLASGOW BOARD POSSIBLY NAMING NEW SOFTBALL COMPLEX “RIGDON KISER FIELD AT BUSH STADIUM”

on 03/11/2019 |



Citizen Kay Bush has made on offer to contribute $5,000/year for a 20-year period to have the new softball complex currently under construction at Glasgow High School be named Rigdon Kiser Field at Bush Stadium. This was discussed at the Glasgow School Board last night.

Based on the actions taken at the Glasgow Independent School Board Meeting, it would appear that the board is taking the necessary actions to move forward with the initial monetary offer to have the new on-campus softball stadium now under construction to be given naming rights. The board would still need to negotiate the terms of the contract. The offer, totaling $100,000, was read by pro-tem chairman Mary Burchett Bower.

Bower was chairperson because the official Chair of the board IS Dr. Amelia Rigdon-Kiser. The monetary offer was given by Kay Bush. As reported on WCLU on July 25th of 2018, what you’re about to hear is audio taken from a meeting of the Glasgow Independent Schoolboard that took place during the last week of July, last year. The first voice you’ll hear is Dr. Amelia Rigdon Kiser, chairman of the School Board. The other voice you’ll hear is private citizen and former Glasgow Athlete Kay Bush. Both individuals were vocal in their support of building a new softball field, on-site at the Glasgow School Board Campus. Now they’re names are being considered to be honored in the way of naming rights to the facility. Here is that audio from July 2018.

At that meeting in July, the board did vote in favor of putting money towards either a new stadium or possibly an existing municipal park. Ultimately, the board chose to build a new facility on campus.

Last night, the board voted in favor of entertaining the offer but also specifying the terms in which both the gift would be received, and the naming rights would be given at a future meeting of the school board.

Dr. Kiser did not participate in any discussions on the matter.

It was reported by Dr. Chad Muhlenkamp that the new softball complex, after legitimate rain delays, would reach substantial completion by April 22nd. More Rain is still apossibility moving forward.



In other items of news, Glasgow High School Principal Dr. Amy Allen announced that the school has received a 21st Century Grant of $650,000 per year for the next 5 years. Allen told the school board it’s not often that High Schools receive these type of grants.