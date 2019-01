on 01/18/2019 |

The Glasgow Scottie boys have advanced in the state 2 A tournament by defeating Morgan County 68 to 61. The boys will play in the semi-finals Saturday night.

The Scottie Girls will play at 11 in their opening round match up against Rowan County.

Joe and Bruce will be live from Owensboro on WCLU 103.1, 1490 and playwclu.com