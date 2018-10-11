Logo


GLASGOW CHRISTMAS PARADE APPLICATIONS DUE

on 11/10/2018

The Glasgow Christmas Parade will be held Saturday December 1st at 6PM. The theme this year is “Twelve Days of Christmas”. The Grand Marshal is going to be the Far off Broadway Players. Congratulations to Kayden Morris she is a 3rd grader at South Green Elementary and was chosen to ride with Santa this year. Parade applications are $30 and can be picked at the Barren County Chamber of Commerce or downloaded from their website. After this Friday applications will no longer be accepted.

The parade route – Starts at Glasgow High School and travels toward the square on Columbia Avenue, the parade will make a right at the square and continue around the square to South Green Street.

