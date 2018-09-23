GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL AGENDA FOR MONDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2018

on 09/23/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council will meet tomorrow night. On the agenda is the

SWEARING-IN OF THREE FIREFIGHTERS. DERRICK SLAUGHTER, TYLER SOLUM, AND LUKE WILSON will become official members of the department. Also, in law enforcement, the SWEARING-IN OF POLICE OFFICER ALLEN RIFFLE will take place. He’ll be your newest member of the Glasgow Police Department. And in other items, a PRESENTATION FROM TJ SAMSON TO THE GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT will be on the agenda, as well as the second reading of the tax ordinance. You can watch the broadcast on WCLU’s Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube page as well as online at wcluradio.com and watchwclu.com and EPB Channel 6.