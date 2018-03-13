GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL HEARS FROM RAY, INTERAPT AND CITY AUDIT

on 03/13/2018 |

Billy Ray, Glasgow EPB Superintendent addressed the Glasgow city Council at Monday night’s meeting, in regard to the two lists of suggestions given to EPB from the advisory council and from Glasgow Attorney Danny Basil. Ray noted the lists were almost nearly complete, the only thing left was the $5 reduction in customer charge for residential customers. Ray said that when the EPB enacts a rate change that isn’t due to cost, they have to let the public know. Ray has said since the request was first proposed, there is no way to give a $5 reduction without getting the money from somewhere else. In order to get the $5 reduction there will be some changes beginning April 1st. Based on the average energy used in 2017 by a residential customer, which is around 950kWh, if you used more energy you’ll see a $5 increase in kWh and a $5 reduction in customer charge. If you use less than average, you’ll get the $5 reduction.

Council member Gary Oliver asked if it was basically a wash.:

Glasgow Council Member Gary Oliver

The EPB has made it clear since the $5 reduction was proposed that they would still have to generate the same amount of money. The Glasgow EPB is a non-profit utility.

Next up was discussion of Interapt, a computer coding company that could be coming to this area. Council Member Patrick Gaunce is a big supporter

Glasgow Council Member Patrick Gaunce

Ankor Gopal is the CEO and founder of Interapt and he says there is no reason KY cannot compete in the tech industry

Ankor Gopal-Founder/CEO-Interapt

For Interapt to locate here it would take financial contributions from both the City of Glasgow, the Barren Fiscal Court, which has already committed funding, Glasgow and Barren County Schools as well as private investments. Hearing of the project at the last meeting, the council felt they needed additional time to decide on how to proceed with funding and support of the project. They are expected to make a decision at a special called council meeting on March 19th .

When it comes to the city audit, Council Member Wendell Honeycutt spoke up about the city’s mandatory contribution to the retirement fund:

Glasgow Council Member Wendell Honeycutt

Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty swore in two new officers with Glasgow Police, Mason Wethington and Dave Houchens. Houchens has a background in law enforcement and said he is excited about this new opportunity: