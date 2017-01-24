GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL HOLDS OFF, FOR NOW ON REMOVING EPB BOARD

That was Glasgow city council member Brad Groce who, along with council member Chasity Lowery were co-sponsors of an ordinance to repeal the city’s stormwater fee. While the city is required to have a stormwater program, the way to fund the program up to the city and they chose to place a fee on property in the city. When the Barren Fiscal Court passed the Ambulance Taxing District, it released the city from its $200,000-$300,000 annual obligation and freed up the funds to pay for the stormwater program. The ordinance passed on first reading.

Before the council addressed the municipal orders that would remove the current EPB Board members, council member and EPB board member Freddie Norris addressed the entire council. Norris stood behind the podium and reminded the council how things now are much different than they were on January 1st of last year, and now he feels the city is in a quagmire. Norris said a new hope and new options were possible through compromise and by putting people first:

Norris did make it clear that he felt change was needed.

Council member Patrick Gaunce voiced his concern over the impact of removing an entire board. The board is required to approve any spending over $20,000, in the event of a severe winter storm, the cost to keep the power on could come in at several times that limit. Gaunce also pointed out that the GEPB has bond holders who have invested a lot of money and if there is no board of directors, decisions could come back to these bond holders.

Council member Jake Dickinson did apologize to the EPB Board members and acknowledged the fact that moving ahead with their removal, at this time, would not give them their right to due diligence. After Dickinson withdrew his motion, Gaunce asked if Dickinson thought he would change his mind:

Gaunce also said he felt that that the issue had now become personal to Dickinson. Here is the spirited exchange between the two council members:

Councilman Patrick Gaunce

Dickinson was a member of the EPB Board of Directors for several years before sitting on the council. Gaunce also told the council that he, along with one other person, would each pay the increase in electricity charges for ten customers most impacted for the next 90 days, hoping to give some immediate relief until a solution can be reached.

In other business, the council approved a zoning change at corner of Laurderdale and Lover’s Lane from residential to multi-family residential.

The council also approved the following appointments:

Stacy Hammer and James Neal were appointed to the Annexation Committee.

Gary Oliver and Marlin Witcher were appointed to the Community Relief Board.

Jake Dickinson was appointed to the Glasgow Economic Development Loan Fund (GEDL) Board.

Stacy Hammer now sits on the Glasgow/Barren County Animal Shelter Board.

Marna Kirkpatrick was appointed to the Salvation Army Service Unit Committee and the Renaissance Steering Committee..

Chasity Lowery, Wendell Honeycutt, Jerry Ralston, Holly Alexander, Sumer Harper and Betty Herbert are the newest appointees to the Plaza Theatre Advisory Board.

Greg Harris and Marlin Witcher are the two newest additions to the Veterans Wall of Honor Standing Committee.

Brad Groce was appointed to the Glasgow Water and Sewer Commission.

Wendell Honeycutt was appointed to the 911 Board.

All council appointments will run concurrent with their term on the council