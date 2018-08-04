GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL MEETING

on 04/08/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council will meet in regular session Monday night in the City Council Chambers.

On the agenda:

Swearing in of Police Officer Michael Burgan

Resolution for the city of Glasgow to make application for a grant administered by the firehouse subs public safety foundation fund to purchase equipment for the fire department

Municipal order appointing individual as interim Superintendent of Public Works

Parks and Recreation Department Director Eddie Furlong to give recap of the Easter egg hunt

The meeting will take place at 7PM in the City Council Chambers tomorrow night.