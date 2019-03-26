GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL MEETS, AMENDS FUNDING ORDINANCE

on 03/26/2019 |

The City of Glasgow has a new city clerk.

The Glasgow City Council met last night at Glasgow City Hall for the second time this month.

Mayor Harold Armstrong swore Mona Simmons in as the new city clerk after former City Clerk Jaime McFarlin’s resignation. Simmons has a history of working in the city. She was a former administrative clerk to former Mayor Dick Doty.

In other business, the Council held a second reading of an ordinance to increase the City’s contribution to economic development from $60,000 per year to $120,000 per year. Councilman Terry Bunnell persisted in his idea of removing any language in the proposed ordinance that dealt with salaries or advertising. Bunnell brought this before the Council at the March 11 meeting.

According to Bunnell, if the wording were kept in the ordinance, it would restrict the city.

Every member of the Council voted in support of Bunnell except Councilman Patrick Gaunce. According to Gaunce, this would not allow the ordinance to serve its purpose: economic development.

With the amendment passage, there will a reading at the next Council meeting to assess the viability of the amended ordinance.

City grant writer April Russell was present to offer the Council any advice on proposed grants that were passed at last night’s meeting.

The Council voted to pass three resolutions for grants.

The first was a resolution to apply for a grant for a portable paper shredder. Russell said, “it is a popular thing.” She referenced last Saturday’s shredder day as an example of the community’s dsire for a paper shredder. She says, “13,980 pounds of paper was shredded in three hours.”

The other grants would allow the city to receive a Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services Compensation Grant, and a grant administered by the Kentucky Pride Fund household hazardous waste management.