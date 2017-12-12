Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: ORDINANCE KICKED BACK TO COMMITTEE, “JACK IN THE BOX” DECISIONS

on 12/12/2017 |

Glasgow City Council discusses ordinance then kicks it back to committee.

An ordinance sponsored by the Personnel Policy Committee is headed back to committee. Chaired by Council Member Jake Dickinson, the ordinance would require the City Treasurer to attend all meetings of the city council. After being on hiatus for over a year, Dickinson said he called the meeting:

      Council Member Jake Dickinson

After being on hiatus for over a year, Council member Patrick Gaunce questioned the necessity of the meeting, and Mayor Dick Doty had some questions as well:

      Council Discussion

After some back and forth, Mayor Doty asked if they wanted a “jack in the box” council:

      Mayor Dick Doty

Council member Freddie Norris voted to kick the issue back to the personnel policy committee for further discussion.

In other business, Mayor Dick Doty also swore in Trevor Morrison and Elliot Taylor, Glasgow’s two newest police officers.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: ORDINANCE KICKED BACK TO COMMITTEE, “JACK IN THE BOX” DECISIONS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

WINNERS LIST FOR Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Mary B. Jones

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
29°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 12/12 0%
High 44° / Low 21°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 12/13 0%
High 48° / Low 29°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 12/14 10%
High 39° / Low 23°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.