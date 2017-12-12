GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: ORDINANCE KICKED BACK TO COMMITTEE, “JACK IN THE BOX” DECISIONS

on 12/12/2017 |

Glasgow City Council discusses ordinance then kicks it back to committee.

An ordinance sponsored by the Personnel Policy Committee is headed back to committee. Chaired by Council Member Jake Dickinson, the ordinance would require the City Treasurer to attend all meetings of the city council. After being on hiatus for over a year, Dickinson said he called the meeting:

Council Member Jake Dickinson

After being on hiatus for over a year, Council member Patrick Gaunce questioned the necessity of the meeting, and Mayor Dick Doty had some questions as well:

Council Discussion

After some back and forth, Mayor Doty asked if they wanted a “jack in the box” council:

Mayor Dick Doty

Council member Freddie Norris voted to kick the issue back to the personnel policy committee for further discussion.

In other business, Mayor Dick Doty also swore in Trevor Morrison and Elliot Taylor, Glasgow’s two newest police officers.