GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: ORDINANCE TO INCREASE CITY CONTRIBUTIONS PASSES FIRST READING

on 03/12/2019 |

1 Shares

The Glasgow City Council held its first March meeting last night at Glasgow City Hall. Several items were on the agenda, but an ordinance increasing fund contributions from the city was the topic of discussion.

In its first reading, the ordinance says funds would be increased for “economic development from $60,000.00 to $120,000.00 to be included in the budget for [the] fiscal year 2019-2020 and designating that said contribution shall not be used for salaries nor advertising.”

Councilperson Terry Bunnell questioned the limitations of the ordinance, specifically advertising. While the ordinance does would not allow the city to use these funds for advertising, Bunnell says this could potentially be harmful for the city.

031219Bunnellonlimit

Other instances of spending concerned Bunnell, such as work force development. The ordinance would be restrictive in terms of this spending type as well.

031219Bunnellonrestrictions

The purpose of the ordinance is to increase funding to economic development. This means that the city would double its contribution from approximately $60,000 to $120,000, in combination with the Barren County Fiscal Court, and attempt to promote development through grants, jobs, and industry.

Bunnell reiterated his point regarding the hinderance the city would ultimately face if the ordinance were eventually passed into law.

031219Bunnellhandcuffs

Several council members agreed with Bunnell in terms of the limitations the ordinance sets for the city government. City Attorney Danny Basil and Mayor Harold Armstrong explained to questioning councilmembers that the ordinance could be amended, if needed, to allow more flexibility in spending such as advertising.

Councilperson Patrick Gaunce proposed the council wait until the next meeting to vote on the ordinance. He says this would allow for more time to examine the possibilities of the ordinance.

Councilperson Wendell Honeycutt explained that prospective industry and jobs look for certain characteristics of a city. One of the most important is the dynamic between city and county governments, according to Honeycutt.

031219Honeycuttrationale (1)

After a roll call vote, five councilmembers voted no. Councilpersons Bunnell, Gaunce, Groce, James “Happy” Neal, and Joe Trigg voted no. The vote was 6-5. Councilperson Chasity Lowery was not present at the meeting.

In addition to last night’s meeting, two Glasgow Police officers were sworn in.

A large crowd filled the council chambers to see Mark Cromwell and Trey Wyatt be sworn in by the mayor.