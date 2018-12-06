Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: QUESTIONS ARISE, BUDGET ULTIMATELY PASSES

on 06/12/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council approved the annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year.  City Attorney Rich Alexander read some of the specifics, noting that the general fund came in with a carryover of a little more than $4.7million.  Estimated revenues for the 2018-2019 fiscal year come in at a little over $16million with expenses coming in about the same.

Capital expenditures included a new fire truck and about $500,000 in new construction at the landfill.  Increases in the budget also include an uptick in the city’s pension payment of a couple hundred thousand dollars, increase in employee pay, new transit bus and money for a new bicycle trail.

When it comes to employee pay, Council member Jake Dickinson noted the hard work and dedication of John Garrett.  Garrett not only runs the landfill, but also compiles the agenda and packets for the city council meetings.  Dickinson made a motion to amend the budget to give Garrett a raise, with Mayor Dick Doty noting that any increase in employee pay had to come from the administrative branch, which would be the mayor, and not from the legislative branch, which is the council.

Dickinson also had other questions, beginning with the amount the council gives to IDEA.

I asked Dickinson who he felt was in charge of the budget:

      Jake Dickinson

Council member Wendell Honeycutt had voted against the past few budgets, but this year he voted in favor:

      Wendell Honeycutt

Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong told the council that the master plan for the city’s park system should be ready within the next month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: QUESTIONS ARISE, BUDGET ULTIMATELY PASSES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JEFF AND BETH HINKLEY (25th Wedding Anniversary)

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
83°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 06/12 20%
High 87° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/13 60%
High 86° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/14 20%
High 89° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.