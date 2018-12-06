GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: QUESTIONS ARISE, BUDGET ULTIMATELY PASSES

on 06/12/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council approved the annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year. City Attorney Rich Alexander read some of the specifics, noting that the general fund came in with a carryover of a little more than $4.7million. Estimated revenues for the 2018-2019 fiscal year come in at a little over $16million with expenses coming in about the same.

Capital expenditures included a new fire truck and about $500,000 in new construction at the landfill. Increases in the budget also include an uptick in the city’s pension payment of a couple hundred thousand dollars, increase in employee pay, new transit bus and money for a new bicycle trail.

When it comes to employee pay, Council member Jake Dickinson noted the hard work and dedication of John Garrett. Garrett not only runs the landfill, but also compiles the agenda and packets for the city council meetings. Dickinson made a motion to amend the budget to give Garrett a raise, with Mayor Dick Doty noting that any increase in employee pay had to come from the administrative branch, which would be the mayor, and not from the legislative branch, which is the council.

Dickinson also had other questions, beginning with the amount the council gives to IDEA.

I asked Dickinson who he felt was in charge of the budget:

Jake Dickinson

Council member Wendell Honeycutt had voted against the past few budgets, but this year he voted in favor:

Wendell Honeycutt

Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong told the council that the master plan for the city’s park system should be ready within the next month.