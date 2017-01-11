GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: REMOVAL OF BOARD RAISES QUESTIONS

After Monday night’s Glasgow City Council meeting, City Attorney Rich Alexander will have to draft three ordinances removing the remaining members of the Glasgow Electric Plantboard.

Just over a year ago the Glasgow EPB rolled out its new rate structure called “Infotricity”. Basically, under infotricity customers pay for the exact amount of energy they use and they are responsible for paying for the “peak hour” or the one hour per month that the city, as a whole, uses the most electricity. Those that supported the new structure say they’re saving money. Those who claim to be saving have been less vocal than those who claim their bills have skyrocketed. When the facebook group “Glasgow Citizens Against The New EPB Rate Structure” formed, they hit the ground running, claiming that the Infotricity disproportionately impacted low income residents and senior citizens. The group has attended council meeting, EPB Board meetings and has called for the removal of board members.

The new structure had to be approved by the EPB Board of Directors, who have stood firm in their decision since it was rolled out. When presented with the numbers, that showed some people and businesses were paying more than they should have, while others were paying less, they felt ethically bound to address the discrepancy.

While the Glasgow EPB is a city owned entity, they are not governed. The epb is solely governed by the board of directors. Current board member jim lee was not reappointed by the council. While several council members did speak as to why they felt lee should not be reappointed, there has been no official meeting with him in regard to his performance on the board.

According to an ordinance passed Monday night, the mayor must notify the council two weeks prior to recommending any appointment. If board members were removed at the next meeting, January 23rd, mayor doty would have to have the names of those recommended to sit on the board sent out by , well this past Monday. While appointments are required to be recommended by the mayor, the council does have to approve them.

When the request was made Monday night for Alexander to draft the ordinances removing the remaining EPB Board members, he is bound to do so as the city attorney. For many, removal of the board members has raised several questions.

What happens if the mayor’s recommendation for board appointments aren’t approved by the council? Will two additional weeks will have to pass before the council could consider other individuals. What if they aren’t approved?

If the board members are removed, what legal basis does the council have to remove them? There is no evaluation form used by the council in regard to the job done by the board members. There really are no clear guidelines in regard to specific duties or decisions made by the board. The council, while several members have voiced their disagreement with board decisions, namely approving the infotricity rate structure, there has never been a formal meeting between board members and the council.

EPB Superintendent Billy Ray is only authorized to spend less than $20,000 without board approval. If Glasgow gets another snow storm, like we did last year around this time, totals to EPB for equipment and line replacement, worker overtime and other things could easily come in way more than $20,000. Without a board, technically Ray’s hands would be tied, potentially leaving customers without electricity for longer than usual.

Some say that removal of board members is only inviting a lawsuit, others say it is the only way to fix the problem with Infotricity. Regardless, until the mayor appoints replacements, technically the current board members will stay right where they are, indefinitely.

It is unclear, at this time, whether or not the council will ask the mayor to draft an evaluation to be used for board members, whether board members duties will be better detailed in the future or whether any type of meting between the council, and the EPB Board of directors will happen between now and the next council meeting.

With the council voting down the reappointment of lee Monday night, it appears they could have the votes to remove the other board members.