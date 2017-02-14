GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL RETAINS BASIL AS THEY MOVE FORWARD WITH POSSIBLE REMOVAL OF EPB BOARD MEMBERS

The Glasgow City Council, or at least part of the council, is willing to spend at least $20,000 to move forward with the removal of the EPB Board of Directors.

Council member Jake Dickinson made two motions:



Council members Chasity Lowery, Happy Neal and Patrick Gaunce asked Dickinson why he felt that the city needed outside counsel, pointing to the fact that the city already has a city attorney:



When questioned as to why Dickinson felt authorized to speak to Basil on behalf of the council, Dickinson said he had mentioned it to several other council members and they agreed Minutes after discussion began, council member Gary Oliver made the motion that debate cease and the motion be called for a vote. The council did approve hiring Danny Basil at a $5000 retainer fee and a $20,000 maximum. Those voting against were council members Happy Neal, Chasity Lowery, Patrick Gaunce and Brad Groce with Wendell Honeycutt, Marlin Witcher, Greg Harris, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, Jake Dickinson and Gary Oliver voting in favor.

The EPB Board, through a letter, had asked the council for due diligence in regard to their removal. There have been no formal meetings between the city council and the EPB board and no evaluation of board members has been conducted.

WCLU News asked Dickinson if helping those he feels are negatively impacted by Infotricity is the goal, how will board removal, which will likely result in lawsuits that could drag on for a couple of years, help those individuals:



The council did vote to repeal the stormwater fee, which was put into place in 2010. Sponsored by council members Chasity Lowery and Brad Groce, the fee was used to pay for the mandated EPA stormwater program. While the city is required to have the program, which basically is an evaluation of water and water sources and how the city of Glasgow impacts those waters, they are not required to pay for it through a fee.

Mayor Dick Doty said that the stormwater program would now be funded by general fund dollars and it would appear s a line item on the budget.

The city council also passed an ordinance making it mandatory for an owner of a pet in heat to keep that animal confined. Council member Marlin Witcher asked how the ordinance would be enforced. Chief Guy Howie responded:



Gaunce wanted to discuss the possibility of moving the meeting time up from 7:00pm to 4:00 or 5:00pm. That motion did not receive a second. Gaunce also wanted to discuss potentially having the council meet once a month instead of twice. Council member Harris said that meeting only once a month would have been fine as far as this meeting and its agenda:



The council also approved to enter into agreement for professional energy services with Perfection Group Inc. The contract scope can be amended to meet the needs of the City of Glasgow and the savings the program will show to the city will ultimately pay for its cost.