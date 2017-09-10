GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS BOARD APPOINTMENT, FIREWORKS AND SOME INCENTIVES FOR A NEW LOCAL BUSINESS

on 10/09/2017 |

The Glasgow City Council could finally fill the empty seat on the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors.

With a majority of the council members saying they wanted to wait to appoint someone to the board until the issue they had with the EPB Board was resolved, the seat has been open since January of this year. Tag Taylor is Mayor Dick Doty’s latest recommendation; however before taking the seat, his appointment must be confirmed by the Glasgow City Council. WCLU News sat down with Taylor week before last to talk about the appointment, and you can find that interview online at wcluraido.com. Taylor’s appointment, while listed as a four year term, will actually last just over three years through January of 2021.

Along with the board appointment, an amendment to the city’s fireworks ordinance is also on the agenda.

The amendment will change the dates allowed to shoot fireworks from June 25th-July 7th, and allow the use from June 28th through July 5th.

The meeting will begin at 7:00pm.

AGENDA

GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MINUTES OF COUNCIL MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

ORDINANCE PERMITTING REBATE OR RETENTION BY MY VISUAL PACKAGE,

LLC OF ONE PERCENT (1°/o) OF THE ONE AND ONE-HALF PERCENT (1½%)

OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE FEE ON CERTAIN WAGES PAID TO EMPLOYEES IN

THE CITY OF GLASGOW, KENTUCKY ON THE CONDITION THAT MY VISUAL

PACKAGE, LLC MEETS THE CRITERIA OF ITS APPLICATION FOR INCENTIVES

UNDER THE KENTUCKY BUSINESS INVESTMENT PROGRAM

ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2846, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING

ORDINANCE NO. 2745, THE CITY’S FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

(Sponsored by the Public Safety Committee)

RESOLUTION APPROVING A $30,000.00 FORGIVABLE LOAN TO MY VISUAL

PACKAGE, LLC FROM THE GLASGOW ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN FUND

MUNICIPAL ORDER APPOINTING TAG TAYLOR AS A DIRECTOR FOR THE

GLASGOW ELECTRIC PLANT BOARD. THIS APPOINTMENT FILLS A BOARD

POSITION THAT EXPIRED JANUARY 31, 2017. MR. TAYLOR’S APPOINTMENT IS

FOR A FOUR (4) YEAR TERM AND IS SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE

GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL

ADJOURNMENT