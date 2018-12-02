GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: TONIGHT’S AGENDA AND WHERE YOU CAN WATCH

on 02/12/2018 |

A new fire truck and moving forward with the needle exchange program are two of the items on the agenda for tonight’s Glasgow City Council meeting.

After a meeting last week, the Public Safety Committee of the Glasgow City Council will recommend to the full council that the city immediately buy a new fire truck for the Glasgow Fire Department. Increasing maintenance costs and aging inventory are among the reasons for the need to purchase a new truck. The availability of a demo truck from Ferrera, a company that custom builds fire trucks, will save the 300 plus day waiting time for a new truck and will save thousands in cost.

Already approved by the Barren Fiscal Court, the Glasgow City Council is expected to approve the needle exchange measure at tonight’s meeting. Once approved by the city, the Barren River District Health Department will move forward with the program.

You can watch tonight’s live stream online at watchwclu.com and on WCLU Radio’s facebook page beginning at 7:00pm.

GCC Agenda 2-12-18