GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL: WINDSTREAM IS CALLED OUT, CHANGES ARE COMING TO 911 DISPATCHING AND THE MAYOR SWEARS IN A NEW DPW INTERIM DIRECTOR AND GPD OFFICER

on 04/10/2018 |

Council member Wendell Honeycutt called out Windstream at Monday night’s council meeting, for a problem he says has dragged on for months:

He asked city attorney Rich Alexander if there was any recourse the city could take to force Windstream to fix the problem. Alexander said that after making several calls:

Honeycutt said he was afraid someone would get seriously injured:

It is National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week and 911 Center Director Chris Freeman wasted no time telling the council about the great group of dispatchers at Glasgow’s 911 Center:

Looking ahead, Freeman said that there will be a change in the way dispatching is done. The center will be moving from old analog system to a new digital system. Next Generation 911 will soon be the new norm, which means a move to an IP system. This move will give more platforms for the community to contact 911, thus providing more opportunities for help. In the near future, anything that can connect with the internet can contact 911.

A new radio system is also coming to the 911 Center and Freeman says this will be a great help to first responders:

Freeman also talked about text to 911, which will be available soon at a minimal cost. While not a replacement for voice calls to 911, text messages can be used during situations such as home invasions and active shooters. Text to 911 will also be a great option for the hearing impaired.

The council had a moment of silence to honor former council member Doug Isenberg who passed away last week.

Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty swore in the police department’s newest addition, Officer Micheal Burgan. Originally from Grant County, Burgan is a graduate of the University of the Cumberlands. Before joining Glasgow Police, Bergan was a parole and probation officer in Bowling Green.

Mayor Doty also swore in Steve Matthews as the Interim Director of the Department of Public Works.

Alexander read some changes to the zoning ordinance, which were approved by the council. The changes deal with where bars, lounges and town homes can locate.

Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong said this year’s Easter egg hunt was a total success. Over 10,000 eggs were hidden for the kid’s egg hunts