GLASGOW COUNCIL MEETS TONIGHT-WILL DISCUSS TRANSFER OF PROPERTY TO SCHOOL

on 08/27/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council will meet tonight. Among a few rezoning ordinances and committee appointments, the council will have discussions regarding the recent Parks and Recreation committee meeting, last week. The committee, as previously reported voted to recommend moving forward with negotiations with the Glasgow Independent School Board on an agreed on method of allowing the school to take ownership of Nelson Field and Richardson Field.

It is not certain as to whether or not the council will take action on the matter, but the parks and rec committee will explain their recommendation.

The Glasgow Independent School Board has already voted to build a new facility for Softball, whether it be on the campus of the high school, or at the proposed location at Nelson Field. The school is also requesting to take over responsibilities at Richardson Field and Sam Royse Stadium. Also, up for debate, are the tennis courts and a fencing structure recommended by principal, Dr. Amy Allen, at the previous City Council meeting.

You can watch tonight’s meeting locally on EPB Channel 6, or on the Facebook Live Stream for WCLU Radio’s page, as well as on the WCLU News Periscope Page, or you can subscribe on Youtube to WatchWCLU.com. The Youtube Stream will also be front and center of the homepage at wcluradio.com