GLASGOW COUNCIL: TAXES, RETIREMENT AND POSSIBLE ACTION ON BASIL’S RECOMMENDATIONS

Taxes, retirement and possibly a move on Basil’s letter.

The Glasgow City Council will set the tax rates for 2017 at tonight’s meeting. The ordinance, if passed by the council, will keep the 2017 rate the same as last year. On real property the rate will be just under 17 ½ cents per $100. Those paying early will receive a discount of 2% if paid by the end of November and 1% if paid by the end of December.

A resolution expressing support for the separation of the CRS, or County Employee Retirement System from KRS, or the Kentucky Retirement System is also on tonight’s agenda. While state government has missed many of their payments to the retirement system, city and county governments have been kicking in all along. Currently funded at 62%, the CRS is in much better shape financially, than the KRS, which reports say is the worst funded system in the country and currently the two accounts are combined. If passed by the council, this resolution would show support for splitting the two entities and would be sent to the Kentucky General Assembly.

Tabled at the last meeting by council member Gary Oliver, the council will consider taking action tonight regarding the EPB Board of Directors. Included in the findings, Basil wrote that he could find no evidence of wrongdoing and told the council that he always tries to keep matters out of court, but he would proceed as directed. It is unclear at this time whether the council will take Basil’s advice or move forward with a hearing

The council meeting is open to the public and will begin tonight at 7:00pm. A public hearing regarding the tax rates for 2017 will be held in the council chambers at 6:30pm. You can also go to WCLU Radio’s Facebook page and see a live stream of the meeting beginning at 7:00pm.