A new Aquatic Center will highlight the agenda for tonight’s Glasgow City Council meeting. On second reading, the council is considering a $6.5 Million option to bond for the construction of an aquatic center where American Legion Park and the City Pool are currently located. The money would also pay for additional updates to existing facilities in the Parks and Rec Department. At the previous meeting, it was recorded that the council voted 7-5 in favor of acquiring the multi-million-dollar financing. Watch the council meeting at 7pm, tonight, on EPB 6 or see their broadcast on our facebook, youtube, twitter, and web page.
GLASGOW COUNCIL TO VOTE ON MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR AQUATIC CENTER TONIGHT
on 01/28/2019 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
CONNIE DENISE SEXTON01/28/2019 - 0 Comment
-
LINDA CAROL DICKSON WILSON01/28/2019 - 0 Comment
-
ATHLENE KEY JONES01/28/2019 - 0 Comment
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
SCARLETT SHIPLEY
Request a Person of the Day
Weather Forecast
Special Statement
- Issued:
- 2:26 AM CST on January 28, 2019
- Expires:
- 3:00 PM CST on January 28, 2019
|
Currently
52°
Overcast
|
Monday 01/28 80%
High 54° / Low 16°
Chance of Rain
|
Tuesday 01/29 0%
High 29° / Low 13°
Partly Cloudy
|
Wednesday 01/30 0%
High 18° / Low 9°
Clear
No Responses to “GLASGOW COUNCIL TO VOTE ON MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR AQUATIC CENTER TONIGHT”