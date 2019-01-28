Logo


GLASGOW COUNCIL TO VOTE ON MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR AQUATIC CENTER TONIGHT

on 01/28/2019

A new Aquatic Center will highlight the agenda for tonight’s Glasgow City Council meeting. On second reading, the council is considering a $6.5 Million option to bond for the construction of an aquatic center where American Legion Park and the City Pool are currently located. The money would also pay for additional updates to existing facilities in the Parks and Rec Department. At the previous meeting, it was recorded that the council voted 7-5 in favor of acquiring the multi-million-dollar financing. Watch the council meeting at 7pm, tonight, on EPB 6 or see their broadcast on our facebook, youtube, twitter, and web page.

