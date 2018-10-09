Logo


Glasgow Council Will Talk Water, Master Plan For Parks

on 09/10/2018 |

The Glasgow City Council will hear about plans for their parks, tonight. A consulting firm was hired to develop a master plan for the city’s park system to recommend short-term and long-term improvements for the recreation department. That firm, Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. will address the Glasgow City Council tonight at 7pm in the council chambers. You can watch the EPB Channel 6 broadcast or the stream of that broadcast on Facebook Live, Periscope, Youtube, WatchWCLU.com or on the homepage of WCLURADIO.com.

In other items on the agenda tonight, Glasgow Water Company Director, Scott Young, will give his annual report on his department. Just recently, WCLU learned that The Glasgow Water Company won a competition for the best tasting water in the state of Kentucky. The council will be voting on a resolution to increase the amount of an existing loan by the water company for additions and improvements to their infrastructure. The current loan amount is $3.5 million and the resolution calls for that amount to increase to $5.3 million.

Also, the council will vote on setting the tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year. Their will be a public hearing at 6:30pm tonight, just prior to the Glasgow City Council meeting.

