GLASGOW DISPATCHERS: THE “FRONT LINES” OF FIRST RESPONDERS

on 12/27/2017 |

No one calls 911 just to let everyone know they’re having a great day.  When something great happens to us, 911 is probably the last number we’d even think about calling.  On the flip side of that, when there is an emergency, when we see a fire or an accident, when someone needs medical attention and time is critical…911 is the first number to come to mind.

Dispatchers have a tough job.  Along with excellent problem solving and multi tasking skills, you also must be ready for anything at a moment’s notice and in an instant, evaluate which agencies are needed, their current location compared to where they’ll have to respond, directions and the fastest way to get there, and a lot of the time you’re on the line with the caller the entire time.  Regardless of how serious any call may be, Julie Greer says  you have to remain calm no matter what is happening on the other end of the line:

      Julie Greer

Greer has been a dispatcher for 21 years and Laura Lee Williams also has over two decades of experience in 911 dispatching.  Williams says one of the key things to ensuring things run as smoothly as possible is a great relationship between the dispatchers and the responding agencies.  Sometimes tone of voice tells a lot:

      Laura Williams

 

Coming in with nearly three decades of experience, Jim Spears has certainly seen a lot throughout his career and things have certainly changed:

      Jim Spears

 

Kayla Boyd wouldn’t have seen these changes first hand, though she’s heard about them.  She has been at the 911 Dispatch Center for about three months and said of the things that she is getting used to is never knowing what the next call will bring.

      Kayla Boyd

 

One of the hardest things for a dispatcher is the vast majority of the time, they don’t know the final outcome of many of the calls.  There is no such thing as a typical day so they must be prepared for whatever happens.  Every now and then though, someone will stop by and thank them and let them know how things turn out.  While they may not be at the scene, 911 Dispatchers are the first, first responders and are often described as the “front lines”.

