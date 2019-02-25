GLASGOW EPB BOARD COULD SUFFER RAMIFICATIONS AFTER LATEST MEETING

on 02/25/2019 |

In conclusion to WCLU’s series on the latest decision of the board of directors of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, the legal ramifications of the process have yet to be discussed.

The heightened focus of the board meeting last Tuesday night was the termination of Electric Plant Board Superintendent Billy Ray. Upon arrival to the meeting, several people thought that the majority of the board would vote to remove Ray after an article in the Glasgow Daily Times stated that three of the board members met to discuss their potential voting actions before the board meeting date.

The board heard from Charles Musson, an attorney with Rubin & Hays law firm in Louisville, who thoroughly explained the consequences the board would face if they decided to fire Ray. In his comments, Musson described that the board must answer to the company’s investors.

The board recently approved to issue two bonds. Both bonds were quickly up took, according to Musson.

022219Mussononbondsales

With the heated environment the Glasgow EPB has been in recently, the threat of losing the investors for these bonds has been the primary focus for most of the board members.

Glasgow EPB board member Tag Taylor is one of them.

Taylor told the board last Tuesday that this issue has multiple reasons as to why it would be detrimental to fire Ray. Taylor reminded the board that it set the rate structure, not Ray alone. Secondly, Taylor said that if Ray were fired, the rates would not change simply due to his termination.

022519Tayloronfacts

The TVA issues rates to the plant board that it then issues to its customers. The board is solely responsible for ensuring that they business can up keep with TVA’s demands.

Taylor also stated that the ongoing issues have not only caused a major effect on Glasgow, but have potentially had an effect on his family.

0

022519Tayloronpersonaljeopardy

Board members are covered by the plant board’s insurance policy, the Kentucky League of Cities policy. In this case, according to Taylor, if the board is found to have acted in a manner of malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance, it will not cover them in court.

022519 Froedgeactionsonboard

Taylor vehemently suggested the board allow Ray due process. Taylor did not believe the board should simply fire him without some consideration of Ray’s legal rights.

At this time, Froedge interjected to say that the board does not have the right to clarify what due process is in this case. Taylor responded with his opinion regarding Froedge’s actions throughout the entire situation.

022519TayloronFroedge

Despite the board electing Froedge to be its chair at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, Taylor says he has no other option but to request that the Glasgow City Council seek the removal of Froedge as the board chair.

022519TayloronFroedge

Froedge later suggested the bond sales be paused for purposes of unsettlemtn in the management of the electric plant board.

Musson later commented that if the board were to have fired Ray, the Glasgow City Council would be required to give an opinion of whether the decision was correct. Musson also said the board was liable in several areas if they decided to fire Ray. Taylor concurred on Musson’s statement.

022519Tayloronrating

According to Musson, the board could have been responsible for investment fees that investors would have lost; the board may have had to pay bond insurance its lost premium; the Moody bond rating company would require the board to still pay its rating fee; and general fees that investors could have lost such as other bonds sold to invest in the Glasgow EPB could have been required to pay.

Despite Froedge’s proposal, he was the only board member to vote to fire Ray. Other members seemed to have taken Taylor’s statements into consideration. The motion failed to fire Ray.