The Glasgow EPB Board has a new Chairperson. Jeff Harned was elected as chair at last night’s EPB Board meeting after previous Chair Norma Redford wanted to step down from her position.

Superintendent Billy Ray began by sharing with the board that the EPB was able to accurately call the peak days in both January and February, with only three days each month being called as potential peaks. When the EPB refers to the “peak”, they are talking about the one hour, every month that as a whole, EPB customers use the most electricity. Regardless of anyone’s contribution to setting the the peak, Ray pointed out that there would still be the peak and it would still cost the same:



Actually in 2015, residential customers led in electric demand and this past year it was medium commercial-businesses, such as supermarkets and retail shopping, that topped the list.

Council member Chasity Lowery was at Tuesday night’s meeting and she asked if these types of customers, the medium commercial, could do anything to decrease their usage. Jeff Harned, who once ran the Glasgow Ice Plant, said they absolutely can and then talked specifics:



As a whole, in 2016 versus 2015, the average residential bill was up $9 for the year, small commercial up an average of $28 for the year, medium commercial down $37 and large commercial down $2800.

The board also discussed the conversion of the street lights from HPS, or high pressure sodium, to LED. LED lights use less energy, have a much brighter light and will cost less to operate. Those customers who currently pay for a security light through EPB will a little over a dollar less on their bills once the conversion is complete.

Ray also gave the board an update on the kiosk that will be installed at the drive-thru that will allow customers to make payments easier after hours, and will also allow for any deposit put on an account to immediately be credited.

