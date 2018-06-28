GLASGOW EPB ONLY SECOND UTILITY TO EARN NATIONAL PEER CERTIFICATION

on 06/28/2018 |

Glasgow achieved PEER Silver certification for its innovative and exemplary delivery of service, efficiency, and operations management. Glasgow EPB is Kentucky’s first municipal utility to achieve PEER certification and only the second in the country.

Those attending Tuesday night’s celebration were board chair Jeff Harned, EPB Superintendent Billy Ray and board member Cheryl Berry Ambach.

PEER is the world’s first certification program that measures and improves power system performance and electricity infrastructure. PEER is administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) and supports the U.S. Green Building Council’s mission to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible and prosperous environment that improves quality of life. PEER recognizes industry leaders for improving efficiency, day-to-day reliability and overall resiliency.

Wade England has been at EPB for over two decades and said that this recognition shows the tremendous amount of work done by the team at GEPB and it is especially great:

Last fall, the Energy and Environment Cabinet and GBCI introduced PEER as an exclusive opportunity for Kentucky’s power sector stakeholders to measure and improve power system performance, helping to provide resilient power systems to Kentucky’s businesses, communities, cities and utility regions.