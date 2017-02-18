GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT BUSY THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to three separate fires overnight. The first fire was at 7:21pm Thursday night located at 1117 Cleveland Ave Bluegrass Dairy. Units were dispatched to a fire alarm but while in route a call came into dispatch advising the building was full of smoke and they had a fire. Upon arrival the employees had evacuated the building, and when firefighters entering the building they found heavy smoke inside the building, and it took several minutes to locate the problem. A motor had overheated in the cheese processing room which in turn heated up a pipe containing a product that was being transferred and then the product became heated and smoked up the building. Firefighters were able to shutoff the power to the motor and began to remove the smoke from the building. Firefighters were on the scene 1 hour and 10 minutes and were assisted at the scene by the Glasgow Police Department. There were no injuries reported.

The second fire was at 3:46am early Friday morning on South Broadway and Bunch Ave. when a call came to dispatch reporting a bucket on fire close to the road. Upon arrival it was found that a paint can was on fire on the side of the road. There was no indication why or how the can set was on fire. Firefighters were on the scene only 5 minutes.

The third fire was at 5:17am Friday morning when firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire at 2600 Happy Valley Road ACK Controls. While in route units were advised that plant personnel had extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to a machine but the amount of any damage is not known at this time, but it is not thought to have caused much damage. Firefighters were on the scene 15 minutes.