GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED FOR MACHINE FIRE

Saturday night, units from the Glasgow Fire Department responded to 119 Carol Knicely Drive, Fortis Manufacturing for a report of a machine fire. Upon arrival units found a substantial amount of smoke in the building. Upon investigation fire was found to be contained to a single dust collector. Fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported. The cause of fire is under investigation at the time of press release. Glasgow Fire Department was assisted on scene by Barren-Metcalfe EMS. Units were on scene for one hour and twenty minutes.