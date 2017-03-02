GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HAD FIRE UNDER CONTROL IN 10 MINUTES

Monday afternoon, 911 Dispatch called out the Glasgow Fire Department around 4:00pm when someone driving on South Green Street reported they thought a house was on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw moderate brown smoke coming from the front of the house and the attic. Firefighters made a quick attack and after verifying that no one was in the home, they found the fire was in the living room area. In just under 10 minutes the fire was under control. Once the fire was extinguished the smoke was removed from the home and there was no sign of fire extension.

Firefighters were then called back to the house just before 2:00am when again, smoke was noticed coming from the attic, where they did find a fire in the attic area. Firefighters were on the scene an hour and 45 minutes, with the double ceilings in the home delaying their ability to quickly pinpoint the location of the fire and then put it out.

The first fire is thought to be electrical in nature, while the second is thought to have started from an ember from the first fire, that was caught in the home’s insulation.

The house is owned by Peggy Fuller and was being taken care of locally by Gary Peavley. The house was in the process of being remolded. The Glasgow fire department was assisted at the scene by the Glasgow Police Department, and Barren Metcalfe EMS. There were no injuries reported and firefighters were on the scene 1 and a half hours.