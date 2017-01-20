GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT QUICKLY EXTINGUISHES FIRE IN HOME

DATE OF RESPONSE: 1-19-2017

On Thursday, January 19,at 5:15pm Glasgow Fire Department responded to 123 Westview Drive reporting a fire in the house. On arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and crews entered and found heavy smoke throughout the house. Firefighters found a small fire in the laundry room which was quickly extinguished. The house was then ventilated using a positive pressure fan. The home is owned by J. W. Gassaway. Mr. Gassaway stated that he had used the dryer after lunch and had removed the clothes and noticed no problems. He also stated that he had just left the house and went to Wal-Mart and was only gone a short time and when he returned and opened the door and the house was full of smoke. He did say that he saw a small fire on the top of the dryer in the area of the controls. On investigation it was determined that the fire was accidental, and likely started in the dryer and preliminary it looks to be electrical in nature. The fire damage was limited to the dryer and washer and a cabinet above the dryer. The rest of the house sustained heavy smoke damage. Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Barren Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Police Dept. There were no injuries reported and were on the scene 1 hour and 15 minutes.