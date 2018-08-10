GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO MORNING CALLS

on 10/08/2018 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to two calls this morning.

First, Glasgow Fire Department was called to a possible structure fire at 404 E. Wayne St. this morning at 1:07am. GFD found the fire to be extinguished by the occupants, prior to our arrival. Damage was contained to exterior siding with minimal damage to the structure.

GFD was on the scene approximately 1 hour and was assisted by Glasgow Police Department. There were no injuries reported at the scene and the cause is still under investigation, at this time.

Also, Glasgow Fire Department was called to a fire alarm at Diversicare, located at 300 Westwood St., at 05:19 am. While enroute, nursing staff reported a strong smell of smoke in a patient room. Upon arrival, GFD found a wall heater electrical cord with a short circuit in the wall outlet. Patient had been evacuated prior to GFD arrival, and the small fire was contained to the area immediately surrounding the outlet.No injuries reported on the scene. GFD was on the scene approximately 30 minutes. Building maintenance was on the scene for electrical repair prior to GFD leaving the scene.