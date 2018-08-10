Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO MORNING CALLS

on 10/08/2018 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to two calls this morning.

First, Glasgow Fire Department was called to a possible structure fire at 404 E. Wayne St. this morning at 1:07am. GFD found the fire to be extinguished by the occupants, prior to our arrival. Damage was contained to exterior siding with minimal damage to the structure.

GFD was on the scene approximately 1 hour and was assisted by Glasgow Police Department. There were no injuries reported at the scene and the cause is still under investigation, at this time.

Also, Glasgow Fire Department was called to a fire alarm at Diversicare, located at 300 Westwood St., at 05:19 am. While enroute, nursing staff reported a strong smell of smoke in a patient room. Upon arrival, GFD found a wall heater electrical cord with a short circuit in the wall outlet. Patient had been evacuated prior to GFD arrival, and the small fire was contained to the area immediately surrounding the outlet.No injuries reported on the scene. GFD was on the scene approximately 30 minutes. Building maintenance was on the scene for electrical repair prior to GFD leaving the scene.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO MORNING CALLS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

LISA GARST

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/09 10%
High 85° / Low 68°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/10 80%
High 82° / Low 58°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/11 20%
High 65° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.