GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO APARTMENT FIRE

Around 11:30 Monday morning, the Glasgow Fire Department responded to North Race Street after receiving a call that an apartment was on fire. Upon arrival firefighters could see no visible fire and all residents had evacuated the building.

When firefighters made their way to the second floor they found that in the upstairs apartment there was a small fire on top of a table. The resident of the apartment was not home and a neighbor had smelled smoke and went to investigate when he saw smoke coming from the upstairs apartment and he then had everyone to leave and he called the fire department. Firefighters removed some items that were on fire to the outside and then used a water can to fully extinguish the fire. On investigation it was determined that smoking material was the likely cause of the fire. There was only minor damage to the table and a couple of plastic ashtrays and a plastic pot were burnt up. The renter to the apartment is Tom Emberton, and the owner is Jeff Richardson.

There were no injuries reported and units were assisted at the scene by the Glasgow Police Department.