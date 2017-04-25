GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS AFTER WOMAN CALL FOR HELP

Just before 11:00am Monday morning, a Glasgow woman called out for help after grease on the stove overheated and caught fire. A neighbor had heard the calls for help and was able to get the woman out of her apartment as the Glasgow Fire Department was arriving at the scene. Firefighters could see light smoke coming from the front door of the apartment building and did find a small fire on the countertop of one of the apartments.

One resident was transported from the scene by BMEMS to T. J. Samson Hospital for treatment. Fire damage was limited to the kitchen area. Heat and smoke damage could be seen throughout the rest of the apartment.

The resident of the apartment stated that she was trying to cook some french fries, when the grease overheated and caught on fire. The woman said she then tried to put out the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene around an hour and were assisted by the Barren Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Police Department. The apartment was being rented by Mary Sloof.