GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO BUSINESS FIRE

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 7:20am to 190 Trojan Trail Smyrna Ready Mix on a call reporting a fire in a building there. While firefighters were enroute dispatch advised that the fire may involve chemicals stored in the building. On arrival firefighters found light blue smoke coming from the roof of a chemical storage building. It was quickly determined that the fire was contained to the attic space of the building, and that no chemicals were involved in the fire. While one crew of firefighters removed part of the metal roof to access the fire, another crew entered the building to look for any fire extension on the interior. It took firefighters around 8 minutes to extinguish the fire. About half of the attic in the 25 x 40 foot building sustained fire damage, which consisted of blown in insulation and roof trusses. The interior of the building did have a lot of water going into it from hose lines spraying into the attic, but how much damage may have been caused by the water is not currently known, and there is no estimate on amount of damage to the attic. The fire was noted to have been burning for a while and checking with employees it was determined that an employee had come to the plant last night and did notice what they thought was steam or fog around the building but though it may be coming from a gas fired water heater that at times did produce vapors that were visible at the roof. On investigation the cause of fire is believed to be electrical starting in the ceiling area and spreading to most of the attic. The building is owned by Jeff Hollinghead. Firefighters were on the scene around 1 hour and no injuries were reported. GFD was assisted at the scene by Glasgow Police Department as well as the Barren Metcalfe EMS.