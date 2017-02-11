GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO FIELD FIRE

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 2:09pm Friday afternoon, to Shangri-La Place for a call reporting a field on fire. Upon arrival it was found that there was a small amount of grass and brush on fire in a field at 103 -105 Shangri-Li Place. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the damage was limited to the grass and brush. Lot 103 is owned by Randall and Wanda Smith, and the lot at 105 is owned by a Wanda Smith.

No injuries were reported and the crews were on the scene 45 minutes.