GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO KITCHEN FIRE

on 03/04/2017 |
The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 9:17pm to 402 E Washington Street on a kitchen fire, On arrival smoke was coming from the house and it was determined that a pot on the stove had overheated and caught fire, and the fire was extinguished by resident but the house was filled with smoke. Firefighters used Positive Pressure Fan to remove smoke and were on the scene about 20 minutes. Occupants name was Tina and Daniel Richmond and the owners are Todd and Danyel Morrison.

