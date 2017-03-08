GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO LSC COMMUNICATIONS, FORMERLY RR DONNELLY & SONS

Monday evening, the Glasgow Fire Department responded to LSC Communications, formerly RR Donnelley, for a call reporting a fire in the back of the building. While in route plant personnel advised units that the building was being evacuated and that there may have been some type of explosion in the building.

Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy white smoke coming from the rear of the building. Before entering firefighters were advised that plant personnel thought that a compressor had exploded. On entering the boiler room firefighters found a line from the compressor had ruptured releasing oil, water and air. Some of the oil sprayed on the adjacent boiler causing the oil to produce smoke which in turn filled up most of the dock area. Fire personnel with the help of plant personnel turned off power to the compressor and activated fans to help remove the smoke form the building. It was determined that there was no fire in the building. The cause of the rupture has not been determined and there is no estimate on damages.

Firefighters were assisted the scene by plant personnel and Barren Metcalfe EMS. GFD was on the scene around 1 hour and there were no injuries reported.