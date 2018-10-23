Logo


GLASGOW HALLOWEEN TRAFFIC INFO FOR SOUTH GREEN STREET AREA

on 10/23/2018 |

The City of Glasgow will celebrate Halloween on October 31st. Some road closures will take place from 4:30-7:30pm on that evening. South Green Street will be one way from Houchens Southgate Plaza to College Street with the Right Lane closed. Bunche Avenue will be closed from Broadway to South Green Street. Leslie Avenue will be closed from Clevead Avenue to South Green Street, and Cleveland Avenue will be closed from Leslie Avenue to Willow Street. The Glasgow Police Department will be patrolling on foot and in vehicles. No Stopping will be allowed for drop-off. You must park and walk.

